What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the US print edition of The Wall Street Journal (June 27, 2017).

The Supreme Court allowed Trump to implement a partial version of his travel ban, while the justices gear up to fully consider the legality of his move to suspend U.S. entry for people from six Muslim-majority countries.

The justices ruled that Missouri may not exclude a church school from playground-resurfacing funds.

The court agreed to consider whether a bakery can deny service to gay couples for religious reasons.

The Senate GOP health bill would leave 22 million more people uninsured in 2026 and cut the deficit by $321 billion relative to the ACA, the CBO estimated.

Brazil's top prosecutor filed criminal charges against Temer, alleging the president took bribes from meatpacker JBS's former chairman.

The White House said the U.S. had detected what may be preparations by Syria for another chemical attack.

Trump and Modi said they agreed to expand U.S.-India cooperation on terrorism, Afghanistan and trade.

Britain's May reached a deal with Northern Irish lawmakers that will keep her Conservatives in power.

House Republicans are nearing a budget plan that boosts military spending well above its current cap.

Amtrak named a new CEO to run the railroad, which faces a backlog of repairs.

Chinese dissident Liu, who suffers from liver cancer, was released from prison.

June 27, 2017