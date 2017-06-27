U.K. Says Heineken Remedies Might Satisfy Concerns Over Pubs Deal

The U.K.'s competition authority said there are reasonable grounds for believing that proposals by Heineken Holding N.V. (HEIO.AE), or a modified version of them, might remedy concerns it has over the Dutch brewer's 305 million pound ($397.3 million) acquisition of 1,900 Punch Taverns PLC (PUB.LN) pubs.

Continue Reading Below

The Competition and Markets Authority has until Aug. 22 to consider the undertakings, though it could decide to extend the deadline to Oct. 17 if necessary. The CMA said it would undertake a public consultation as part of its preliminary investigation.

If the authority rejects Heineken's proposed undertakings, the acquisition would be referred for an in-depth investigation, the CMA said on Tuesday.

--Ian Walker contributed to this article

-Write to Razak Musah Baba at razak.baba@wsj.com; Twitter: @Raztweet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

June 27, 2017 02:56 ET (06:56 GMT)