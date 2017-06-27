On Our Radar

Subway incident in New York City leaves three people injured

News Reuters

Three people suffered non life-threatening injuries on Tuesday following a subway train incident in the Manhattan borough of New York, according to city fire officials.

The New York City Fire Department wrote on Twitter that they were on the scene of the accident. Social media users uploaded pictures of power outages and damages to a subway car, describing it as a derailment. 

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

