Steady GDP, Slowing Personal Spending Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 1000 Pending Home Sales May +0.8% (10) -1.3%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 24 241K (16) 241K
0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) Q1 +1.2% (21) +1.2%**
0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) Q1 +2.2% (8) +2.2%
Friday 0830 Personal Income May +0.3% (23) +0.4%
0830 Consumer Spending May +0.1% (22) +0.4%
0830 Core PCE Prices May +0.1% (21) +0.2%
0945 Chicago PMI Jun 58.0 (12) 59.4
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 94.4 (17) 94.5***
(Final)
**Q1 2nd Reading
***June Preliminary Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
