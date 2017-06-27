On Our Radar

Steady GDP, Slowing Personal Spending Expected -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Wednesday 1000 Pending Home Sales May +0.8% (10) -1.3%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 24 241K (16) 241K

0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) Q1 +1.2% (21) +1.2%**

0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) Q1 +2.2% (8) +2.2%

Friday 0830 Personal Income May +0.3% (23) +0.4%

0830 Consumer Spending May +0.1% (22) +0.4%

0830 Core PCE Prices May +0.1% (21) +0.2%

0945 Chicago PMI Jun 58.0 (12) 59.4

1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 94.4 (17) 94.5***

(Final)

**Q1 2nd Reading

***June Preliminary Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

