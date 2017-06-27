Shipping Co Moller-Maersk Says IT Systems Down Due to Cyber Attack

Denmark's shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (MAERSK-B.KO) said Tuesday that its computer systems had been brought down by a cyber attack.

The breakdown is affecting multiple computer systems across several business units, a Maersk spokeswoman said. The company is assessing the situation, she said.

The company runs Maersk Line the world's largest container operator by capacity.

