Shipping Co Moller-Maersk Says IT Systems Down Due to Cyber Attack

Denmark's shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (MAERSK-B.KO) said Tuesday that its computer systems had been brought down by a cyber attack.
The breakdown is affecting multiple computer systems across several business units, a Maersk spokeswoman said. The company is assessing the situation, she said.
The company runs Maersk Line the world's largest container operator by capacity.
June 27, 2017 10:23 ET (14:23 GMT)