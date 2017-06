Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. (0813.HK) said Wednesday that it plans to issue an addition of US$150 million senior notes due 2022 for debt refinancing and business development.

The latest move comes on top of the Chinese developer's earlier plan to issue 5-year US$450 million notes for debt refinancing. Both notes carry an annual interest rate of 4.75%.

June 27, 2017 21:28 ET (01:28 GMT)