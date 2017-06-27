S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures
2451.00 -- lifetime high
2447.40 -- previous day's high
2441.87 -- second pivot point resistance
2437.13 -- first pivot point resistance
2436.00 -- previous day's close
2435.50 -- previous day's low
2435.41 -- 9-day moving average
2433.55 -- 4-day moving average
2433.10 -- 18-day moving average
2428.33 -- first pivot point support
2424.27 -- second pivot point support
2412.00 -- previous month's high
2371.44 -- 100-day moving average
2350.00 -- previous month's low
1791.10 -- lifetime low
60.49 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26
58.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23
64.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 22
59.57 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 21
CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures
5907.50 -- lifetime high
5852.00 -- previous day's high
5847.17 -- second pivot point resistance
5826.33 -- first pivot point resistance
5824.50 -- previous month's high
5794.21 -- 18-day moving average
5778.25 -- previous day's close
5773.83 -- first pivot point support
5768.00 -- previous day's low
5755.47 -- 9-day moving average
5742.17 -- second pivot point support
5557.00 -- previous month's low
4599.00 -- lifetime low
53.20 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26
56.34 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23
54.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 22
55.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 21
June 27, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)