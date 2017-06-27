On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures

2451.00 -- lifetime high

2447.40 -- previous day's high

2441.87 -- second pivot point resistance

2437.13 -- first pivot point resistance

2436.00 -- previous day's close

2435.50 -- previous day's low

2435.41 -- 9-day moving average

2433.55 -- 4-day moving average

2433.10 -- 18-day moving average

2428.33 -- first pivot point support

2424.27 -- second pivot point support

2412.00 -- previous month's high

2371.44 -- 100-day moving average

2350.00 -- previous month's low

1791.10 -- lifetime low

60.49 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26

58.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23

64.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 22

59.57 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 21

CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures

5907.50 -- lifetime high

5852.00 -- previous day's high

5847.17 -- second pivot point resistance

5826.33 -- first pivot point resistance

5824.50 -- previous month's high

5794.21 -- 18-day moving average

5778.25 -- previous day's close

5773.83 -- first pivot point support

5768.00 -- previous day's low

5755.47 -- 9-day moving average

5742.17 -- second pivot point support

5557.00 -- previous month's low

4599.00 -- lifetime low

53.20 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 26

56.34 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23

54.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 22

55.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 21

