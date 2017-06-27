Intraparty Disputes Stall GOP's Agenda

The Republican-controlled Congress is struggling to overcome intraparty fissures that have been expanding since the rise of the Tea Party in 2010, threatening to derail their legislative ambitions this year.

Yellen: Globalization, Technological Change Have Been Harmful to Many

The offshoring of jobs associated with globalization combined with technological change have been devastating for many American communities, while designing programs to help has proved difficult, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said in London.

Fed's Kashkari Sees No Strong Case for Raising Rates Given Inflation Levels

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday inflation weakness argues against raising short-term interest rates right now.

U.S. Tech Firms Feel the Heat in Europe

From Google to Apple, top American tech companies have been on the receiving end of tough EU decisions in recent years. Experts and regulators say it isn't about bias, it's because they're dominant in industry.

Labor Shortage Squeezes Real-Estate Developers

About two-thirds of the contractors who are struggling with the labor shortages gripping the construction industry say it has become a challenge to finish jobs on time, according to a new survey.

Fed's Fischer Sees Financial-System Vulnerabilities as 'Moderate'

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said the vulnerability of the financial system is moderate compared with past periods of risk, but warned that higher prices of risky assets bear monitoring.

Wall Street Faces Cross-Border Conflict on Analyst Research

The SEC is weighing how to alleviate the harshest side effects of a European Union law that could have U.S. repercussions for banks trying to comply with it.

Hearing Puts Clearinghouses' Ability to Withstand Crises in Spotlight

A congressional committee sought to shed light on the role played by clearinghouses in crisis situations, as regulators re-examine whether rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis might undermine financial stability in some cases.

Bond Insurers Sue Puerto Rico Board to Enforce $9 Billion Utility Deal

Bond insurers are suing Puerto Rico's financial oversight board over a $9 billion utility debt restructuring agreement, accusing the U.S. territory's financial supervisors of improperly withholding approval of the controversial deal.

Apartment Market Has Tepid Second Quarter

The apartment market delivered a mixed performance in the second quarter as rents increased along with the number of empty apartments.

