U.S. Stocks Slide as Tech Sector Remains Under Pressure

U.S. stocks fell, weighed down by declines in the shares of technology companies. Stock losses accelerated in afternoon trade, pulling 10 of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 lower.

ECB's Draghi Hints at Possible Winding Down of Stimulus

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted that the ECB might start winding down its large monetary stimulus as the eurozone economy picks up speed, even as he warned against an abrupt end to years of easy money.

IMF Cuts U.S. Economy Forecast Amid Rising Policy Uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for the U.S. economy on Tuesday, saying it could no longer assume the Trump administration will be able to deliver pledged tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending.

Yellen: Globalization, Technological Change Have Been Harmful to Many

The offshoring of jobs associated with globalization combined with technological change have been devastating for many American communities, while designing programs to help has proved difficult, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said in London.

Fed's Kashkari Sees No Strong Case for Raising Rates Given Inflation Levels

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday inflation weakness argues against raising short-term interest rates right now.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Rose in June

The Conference Board's index of U.S. consumer confidence rose in June from the previous month.

Home-Price Growth Slows in April

Home-price growth slowed in April for the first time in months, a trend that, if it continues, may signal the market is starting to cool as buyers weary of rapid price gains.

Bank of England Orders Banks to Boost Capital

The Bank of England ordered banks to build thicker capital cushions in the months ahead to protect the U.K. financial system from risks ranging from Brexit to China to booming consumer borrowing.

Hearing Puts Clearinghouses' Ability to Withstand Crises in Spotlight

A congressional committee sought to shed light on the role played by clearinghouses in crisis situations, as regulators re-examine whether rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis might undermine financial stability in some cases.

Fed's Fischer Sees Financial-System Vulnerabilities as 'Moderate'

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said the vulnerability of the financial system is moderate compared with past periods of risk, but warned that higher prices of risky assets bear monitoring.

