U.S. Consumer Confidence Rose in June

The Conference Board's index of U.S. consumer confidence rose in June from the previous month.

U.S. Stocks Slip as Tech Sector Remains Under Pressure

U.S. stock indexes edged lower, weighed by declines in the shares of technology companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.5%.

IMF Cuts U.S. Economy Forecast Amid Rising Policy Uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for the U.S. economy on Tuesday, saying it could no longer assume the Trump administration will be able to deliver pledged tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending.

ECB's Draghi Hints at Possible Winding Down of Stimulus

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted that the ECB might start winding down its large monetary stimulus as the eurozone economy picks up speed, even as he warned against an abrupt end to years of easy money.

Home-Price Growth Slows in April

Home-price growth slowed in April for the first time in months, a trend that, if it continues, may signal the market is starting to cool as buyers weary of rapid price gains.

Bank of England Orders Banks to Boost Capital

The Bank of England ordered banks to build thicker capital cushions in the months ahead to protect the U.K. financial system from risks ranging from Brexit to China to booming consumer borrowing.

Mexico Registers $1.08 Billion Trade Deficit in May

Mexico had a $1.08 billion trade deficit in May, more than double the shortfall in the year-earlier month as the deficit in petroleum goods widened, the National Statistics Institute said Tuesday.

U.S. Doesn't Need Much Fiscal Stimulus, Fed's Williams Says

The U.S. economy isn't in need of a lot of fiscal stimulus, San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said, citing stronger growth and a solid job market.

Concerted Effort Needed for Higher Economic Growth, Fed Official

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said it would take a concerted public and private effort to get the U.S. and other major economies out of their current low-growth mode.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)