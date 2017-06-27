Bank of England Orders Banks to Boost Capital

Continue Reading Below

The Bank of England ordered banks to build thicker capital cushions in the months ahead to protect the U.K. financial system from risks ranging from Brexit to China to booming consumer borrowing.

ECB's Draghi Hints At Possible Winding Down of Eurozone QE

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted that the ECB might start winding down its large monetary stimulus as the eurozone economy picks up speed, even as he warned against an abrupt end to years of easy money.

Euro, Bond Yields Move Higher After Draghi Speech

European shares fell amid declines in auto and travel stocks, while a speech from ECB President Mario Draghi sent the euro and government bond yields higher.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

WSJ's Daily Shot: Markets Like the Idea of a Solar-Panel Border Wall

U.S. Doesn't Need Much Fiscal Stimulus, Fed's Williams Says

The U.S. economy isn't in need of a lot of fiscal stimulus, San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said, citing stronger growth and a solid job market.

Concerted Effort Needed for Higher Economic Growth, Fed Official

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said it would take a concerted public and private effort to get the U.S. and other major economies out of their current low-growth mode.

Chinese Premier Touts 'Unimaginable Job Growth'

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang made a strong defense of his signature program aimed at bolstering the country's new economy as traditional drivers lose steam, saying the initiative has led to significant job creation.

To Predict U.S. Stocks and Inflation, Keep an Eye on Chinese Electricity

After a bubbly first quarter, Chinese growth is moderating again. A not too hot, not too cold China is good for U.S. stocks.

Why Central Banks Need to Worry About Falling Oil Prices

The effect of declining oil prices on inflation raises some awkward questions for markets and policy makers.

Anxious Investors Try to Hedge Against a Big Selloff, Even as Good Times Roll

Stock volatility is near an all-time low and corporate profits have bounced back from a year ago, but investors are increasingly moving to protect themselves from big swings in financial markets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)