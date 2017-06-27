ECB's Draghi Says He's in No Rush to End Easy Money

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the monetary authority has to be cautious about reducing its large monetary stimulus as the eurozone economy recovers, a sign that the bank will move only gradually to unwind its easy-money policies.

Auto Shares Lead Declines in European Markets

European shares fell amid declines in auto and travel stocks, while a speech from ECB President Mario Draghi sent the euro and government bond yields higher.

Chinese Premier Touts 'Unimaginable Job Growth'

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang made a strong defense of his signature program aimed at bolstering the country's new economy as traditional drivers lose steam, saying the initiative has led to significant job creation.

To Predict U.S. Stocks and Inflation, Keep an Eye on Chinese Electricity

After a bubbly first quarter, Chinese growth is moderating again. A not too hot, not too cold China is good for U.S. stocks.

Anxious Investors Try to Hedge Against a Big Selloff, Even as Good Times Roll

Stock volatility is near an all-time low and corporate profits have bounced back from a year ago, but investors are increasingly moving to protect themselves from big swings in financial markets.

Draghi Says ECB Policy Has Helped Reduce Inequality

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the impact of the bank's stimulus policies on Europe's youth, arguing that keeping interest rates low had helped create jobs and reduce inequality.

Trump Administration Struggles to Find Community Banker for Fed Board

The Trump administration is struggling to find a nominee for the Federal Reserve board with community banking experience, delaying plans to fill two other Fed vacancies, including a key regulatory post.

Concerted Effort Needed for Higher Economic Growth, Fed Official

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said it would take a concerted public and private effort to get the U.S. and other major economies out of their current low-growth mode.

If You Think Stocks Are Dull, Look at the Economy

Stocks are having one of their quietest periods in history, despite the unsettled politics and uncertain direction of policy in both the U.S. and abroad. One simple reason is that the economy has never looked so calm.

Appeals Court Deadlocks Over Challenge to SEC's In-House Courts

A federal appeals court said Monday that it was deadlocked on a case involving the Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house justice system, an outcome that opens the door for the Supreme Court to resolve the dispute.

June 27, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)