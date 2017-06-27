Auto Shares Lead Declines in European Markets

A decline in shares of car companies dragged down European stocks as investors waited for comments from global central bankers.

Chinese Premier Touts 'Unimaginable Job Growth'

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang made a strong defense of his signature program aimed at bolstering the country's new economy as traditional drivers lose steam, saying the initiative has led to significant job creation.

To Predict U.S. Stocks and Inflation, Keep an Eye on Chinese Electricity

After a bubbly first quarter, Chinese growth is moderating again. A not too hot, not too cold China is good for U.S. stocks.

Anxious Investors Try to Hedge Against a Big Selloff, Even as Good Times Roll

Stock volatility is near an all-time low and corporate profits have bounced back from a year ago, but investors are increasingly moving to protect themselves from big swings in financial markets.

Draghi Says ECB Policy Has Helped Reduce Inequality

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the impact of the bank's stimulus policies on Europe's youth, arguing that keeping interest rates low had helped create jobs and reduce inequality.

Concerted Effort Needed for Higher Economic Growth, Fed Official

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said it would take a concerted public and private effort to get the U.S. and other major economies out of their current low-growth mode.

Appeals Court Deadlocks Over Challenge to SEC's In-House Courts

A federal appeals court said Monday that it was deadlocked on a case involving the Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house justice system, an outcome that opens the door for the Supreme Court to resolve the dispute.

Ethereum Drops 24%, Bitcoin Loses, Too, Amid Cryptocurrency Selloff

Cryptocurrencies led by bitcoin and Ethereum were falling across the board on Monday as a massive run-up this spring has spurred some profit taking.

Utilities Shares Boost S&P 500

Shares of utility companies and other dividend-paying stocks led the S&P 500 higher following tepid U.S. economic data. Technology stocks erased early gains.

Why Italy's Bank Rescue Looks a Backward Step for Europe

A sweetheart deal to wind down two small banks raises wider questions about state support for lenders.

