Oil Surges on Cyberattacks

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices surged after reports of significant cyberattacks on global businesses, including a shipper and a Russian oil giant.

Rosneft Says Hacker Attack Has Hit Company Servers

Russia state-controlled oil company PAO Rosneft said it was under a 'massive hacker attack' that could have serious consequences.

Bond Insurers Sue Puerto Rico Board to Enforce $9 Billion Utility Deal

Bond insurers are suing Puerto Rico's financial oversight board over a $9 billion utility debt restructuring agreement, accusing the U.S. territory's financial supervisors of improperly withholding approval of the controversial deal.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, EPA Move to Rescind Obama Administration's Clean Water Rule

President Donald Trump's administration is moving ahead with plans to dismantle a rule that sought to protect clean drinking water by expanding Washington's power to regulate major rivers and lakes as well as smaller streams and wetlands.

This Shipping Magnate Is Calling a Bottom in the Oil Rout

Shipping magnate John Fredriksen is trying to buy more oil tankers despite a glut of vessels afloat, a messy restructuring of an offshore-drilling company he leads and two unsuccessful takeover attempts of rival tanker firms.

To Predict U.S. Stocks and Inflation, Keep an Eye on Chinese Electricity

After a bubbly first quarter, Chinese growth is moderating again. A not too hot, not too cold China is good for U.S. stocks.

Panda Temple Offers Low Recovery to Unsecured Creditors

The Texas power plant has amended the terms of its plan, to the detriment of unsecureds.

Rio Tinto Rebuffs Glencore Again in Bidding for Australian Coal Assets

Glencore suffered another setback in the bidding for Australian coal mines, after the commodity giant's rival Rio Tinto said it would rather take a sweetened offer from a Chinese-owned company.

Shale Produces Oil, Why Not Cash?

Producers of oil and natural gas from places like the Permian Basin have been burning more cash than they produce for the history of the business and an expected turnaround this year is starting to look less impressive.

The Shale Revolution's Staggering Impact in Just One Word: Plastics

Petrochemicals, once simply a cheap byproduct, are powering a U.S. manufacturing boom and export bonanza.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2017 16:16 ET (20:16 GMT)