Google Slapped With $2.7 Billion EU Fine Over Search Results

The European Union's antitrust regulator fined Alphabet's Google a record $2.71 billion for favoring its own comparison-shopping service in search results.

Nestlé Plans Share Buyback After Pressure From Third Point

Nestlé on Tuesday announced plans to launch a $20.8 billion share buyback, focus its capital spending on categories like coffee and pet care, and look for consumer health care acquisitions, a move that comes after it found itself the target of activist investor Third Point.

Wells Fargo to Sell Commercial Insurance Business to USI Insurance

Wells Fargo said Tuesday it would sell its commercial insurance businesses to privately-held USI Insurance Services.

UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers

United Parcel Service plans to freeze pensions for about 70,000 nonunion employees, seeking to contain the burden of its retirement fund's nearly $10 billion deficit.

Apollo Breaks Record as Investors Flock to Buyout Funds

Apollo Global Management, the private-equity firm founded by billionaire investor Leon Black, has raised $23.5 billion for the world's largest ever buyout fund.

Samsung Revives Galaxy Note 7 With New 'Fandom Edition'

A refurbished version of the premium smartphone, whose global recall last year garnered unwanted attention for Samsung after some caught fire, is coming to retailers' shelves on July 7 with different components under the name Galaxy Note 7 FE.

Health Insurers Uneasy With Senate's Approach to Continuous Coverage

Health-industry officials say it isn't clear how much an added provision they sought to Senate health bill will go toward helping insurance plans draw in the young, healthy enrollees insurers crave.

Jack Dorsey's Square Inc. May Soon Loan You Money

Square Inc., the technology company best known for processing payments for small merchants across the U.S., is now angling to lend to consumers, too.

Western Digital Offers New Proposal to Toshiba for Joint Business

Western Digital has submitted to Toshiba a new proposal to buy their joint-venture chip business, teaming up with U.S.-based private-equity company KKR.

Microsoft Teams With Smaller Rival Box on Cloud Technology

Microsoft cut a deal with competitor Box to partner on cloud-computing technology in an effort to get ahead in the emerging business.

June 27, 2017 15:16 ET (19:16 GMT)