Google Slapped With $2.7 Billion EU Fine Over Search Results

The European Union's antitrust regulator fined Alphabet's Google a record $2.71 billion for favoring its own comparison-shopping service in search results.

Sprint Enters Into Exclusive Talks With Charter, Comcast on Wireless Deal

Sprint has entered into exclusive talks with Charter Communications and Comcast as the cable companies explore a deal that could bolster their plans to offer wireless service, according to people familiar with the matter.

Wells Fargo to Sell Commercial Insurance Business to USI Insurance

Wells Fargo said Tuesday it would sell its commercial insurance businesses to privately-held USI Insurance Services.

UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers

United Parcel Service plans to freeze pension plans for thousands of nonunion employees, seeking to contain the burden of a retirement fund with a nearly $10 billion deficit.

Samsung Revives Galaxy Note 7 With New 'Fandom Edition'

A refurbished version of the premium smartphone, whose global recall last year garnered unwanted attention for Samsung after some caught fire, is coming to retailers' shelves on July 7 with different components under the name Galaxy Note 7 FE.

Jack Dorsey's Square Inc. May Soon Loan You Money

Square Inc., the technology company best known for processing payments for small merchants across the U.S., is now angling to lend to consumers, too.

Western Digital Offers New Proposal to Toshiba for Joint Business

Western Digital has submitted to Toshiba a new proposal to buy their joint-venture chip business, teaming up with U.S.-based private-equity company KKR.

Microsoft Teams With Smaller Rival Box on Cloud Technology

Microsoft cut a deal with competitor Box to partner on cloud-computing technology in an effort to get ahead in the emerging business.

Pandora CEO Tim Westergren Resigns

Pandora Media's co-founder and chief executive, Tim Westergren, is resigning from the company as the internet radio service contends with the rise of subscription music platforms.

Under Armour Brings Back COO Role

Under Armour said that it brought in a footwear executive to be its new president and operating chief, adding a top deputy under founder and CEO Kevin Plank as the company seeks to reinvigorate growth.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)