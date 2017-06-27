U.S. Tech Firms Feel the Heat in Europe

From Google to Apple, top American tech companies have been on the receiving end of tough EU decisions in recent years. Experts and regulators say it isn't about bias, it's because they're dominant in industry.

Puerto Rico's Federal Supervisors Veto $9 Billion Utility Debt Deal

A $9 billion restructuring deal covering Puerto Rico's public power monopoly failed to win approval from the island's federal oversight officials, raising the likelihood of default at one of the largest U.S. utilities.

Dow Investor Calls for Changes in Post-DuPont Merger Breakup

Glenview Capital Management recently met with leaders of DuPont and Dow Chemical and pushed for changes in a plan to break the combined group into three parts, according to a letter the hedge fund sent to its investors late Tuesday.

American Airlines to Test 3-D Bag Screening Equipment

American Airlines Group Inc. is testing new machines that map the contents of hand luggage more accurately, aiming to address heightened concerns over explosive devices that could be carried onto a plane.

Santa Monica Labor Union Wants Transparency Over Hotel Ownership

A member of the Santa Monica, Calif., City Council and workers in the local hotel industry are asking for new ownership disclosure rules as concerns rise over foreign capital coming into the industry.

Samsung Revives Galaxy Note 7 With New 'Fandom Edition'

A refurbished version of the premium smartphone, whose global recall last year garnered unwanted attention for Samsung after some caught fire, is coming to retailers' shelves on July 7 with different components under the name Galaxy Note 7 FE.

Apollo Breaks Record as Investors Flock to Buyout Funds

Apollo Global Management, the private-equity firm co-founded by billionaire investor Leon Black, has raised $23.5 billion for the world's largest ever buyout fund.

Nestlé Plans Share Buyback After Pressure From Third Point

Nestlé on Tuesday announced plans to launch a $20.8 billion share buyback, focus its capital spending on categories like coffee and pet care, and look for consumer health care acquisitions, a move that comes after it found itself the target of activist investor Third Point.

SingTel Moves Toward Broadband IPO

Singapore Telecommunications will start taking orders from institutional investors for an initial public offering of its high-speed broadband unit that could raise as much as $1.95 billion, making it the largest such fundraising in more than six years.

Health Insurers Uneasy With Senate's Approach to Continuous Coverage

Health-industry officials say it isn't clear how much an added provision they sought for the Senate health bill will go toward helping insurance plans draw in the young, healthy enrollees insurers crave.

