Sprint Enters Into Exclusive Talks With Charter, Comcast on Wireless Deal

Sprint has entered into exclusive talks with Charter Communications and Comcast as the cable companies explore a deal that could bolster their plans to offer wireless service, according to people familiar with the matter.

General Motors Lowers Outlook for Industry Vehicle Sales

General Motors Co. expects industry vehicle sales to fall short of its original forecast for the year, the latest sign of a slowdown in the U.S. auto market after a record run.

Western Digital Offers New Proposal to Toshiba for Joint Business

Western Digital has submitted to Toshiba a new proposal to buy their joint-venture chip business, teaming up with U.S.-based private-equity company KKR.

BMW Commits to New Jobs at U.S. Factory

BMW is the latest auto maker to commit to new jobs at a U.S. factory following criticism from President Donald Trump, saying Monday it will create 1,000 American jobs through 2021

Blackstone Nearing Deal to Buy Japan's Croesus Retail

Private-equity firm Blackstone Group is nearing a deal to buy a Singapore-listed company that operates retail properties in Japan, which currently has a market capitalization of over US$500 million, people familiar with the process said Tuesday.

Judge Denies Qualcomm Motion to Dismiss FTC's Competition Suit

A U.S. federal judge ruled against Qualcomm's motion to dismiss a Federal Trade Commission case arguing that the large supplier of smartphone chips used its position to compete unfairly.

Shkreli Trial Off to Slow Start as Prospective Jurors Show Animus

Jury selection for Martin Shkreli's trial in Brooklyn federal court moved slowly as many prospective jurors balked at the expected four- to six-week commitment, and at least two dozen others were cut after expressing a strong animus toward the former pharmaceutical executive.

Citi Taps Former Senior J.P. Morgan Banker for Advisory Role

Citigroup has hired Karl-Georg Altenburg, a high-profile former J.P. Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank investment banker as a senior adviser.

Amtrak Names Former Delta Chief as Railroad CEO

Amtrak named former Delta Air Lines chief executive Richard Anderson as the new president and CEO of the national passenger railroad, which is grappling with a backlog of repairs even as ridership continues to grow.

Alphabet's Waymo Hires Avis to Service its Driverless Cars

Google parent Alphabet is hiring rental-car firm Avis Budget Group to store and service its self-driving cars in a deal that shows Alphabet's vision of a network of driverless taxis is getting closer to reality.

June 27, 2017 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)