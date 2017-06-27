Financials Higher With Treasury Rates -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose alongside Treasury rates. Treasury bonds lost ground in sympathy with European and emerging-market debt after the European Central Bank signaled it would start removing accommodation.

Apollo Global Management, the leveraged buyout firm founded by billionaire investor Leon Black, has raised $23.5 billion for the world's largest-ever buyout fund, The Wall Street Journal reported.

