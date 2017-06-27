EUROPE MARKETS: Euro Leaps After Draghi Speaks, Sending European Stocks To 2-month Closing Low

Doubts grow over Deutsche Telekom-Sprint deal; Schaeffler skids

European stocks closed with losses Tuesday, feeling the weight of a rising euro, as profit warnings and merger concerns also hit the region's equities.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8% to end at 385.98, suffering its lowest close since April 21.

The pan-European index finished in the red as the euro traded around $1.1294, up from $1.1182 late Monday in New York. The shared currency gained after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in a speech in Portugal that "a considerable degree" of stimulus is needed in the eurozone, a step back from the stimulus levels signaled in earlier speeches.

"Draghi continues to argue that his policies are behind the overall improvement in eurozone economies, but it was his shift of emphasis from 'very substantial' to 'considerable' where stimulus was concerned that really got everyone talking," wrote Chris Beauchamp, IG's chief market analyst.

A stronger euro can hurt shares of European exporters as it can make their products more expensive for clients overseas to purchase. The euro briefly traded as high as $1.1304 on Tuesday, touching its highest intraday level since September.

In Frankfurt, the export-heavy DAX 30 was down 0.8% to end at 12,671.02. In London, the FTSE 100 declined 0.2% to close at 7,434.36, while France's CAC 40 index slumped 0.7% to 5,258.58.

Stock movers: Schaeffler AG shares (SHA.XE) tanked 13% for the Stoxx 600's biggest drop after the German auto parts supplier cut its profit forecast for 2017.

Other European car-industry stocks lost ground as well, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA.MI) down 1.2% and Ferrari NV off by 2.1%, as a lower forecast (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/general-motors-lowers-us-auto-sales-forecast-2017-06-26) from General Motors Co. (GM) also weighed.

WPP PLC shares (WPP.LN) fell 0.8% after the advertising heavyweight said IT systems at several of its businesses were hit by a suspected cyberattack (https://www.wsj.com/articles/cyberattacks-hit-global-companies-in-europe-1498575793). Other companies reported suspected cyberattacks Tuesday, including French building materials company Saint-Gobain (SGO.FR).

Stada Arzneimittel AG (SAZ.XE) slid 3% after German drugmaker said a takeover plan by financial investors Bain Capital and Cinven had fallen through. Shareholders didn't tender enough of the shares required for the offer to go through (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/stada-takeover-by-baincinven-fails-2017-06-27).

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) was down 2.3% following reports that Sprint Corp. (S) may hold off on talks about a merger with T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), a unit of Deutsche Telekom's. Sprint is trying to form a wireless partnership (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sprint-explores-wireless-deal-with-comcast-charter-2017-06-26) with American cable giants Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) and Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)

Bankia SA (BKIA.MC) leapt 3.5% following a deal to purchase fellow nationalized Spanish lender BMN.

