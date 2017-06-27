Energy Up With Oil Futures After Cyberattacks -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose alongside oil prices after reports of significant cyberattacks on businesses all over the world, including a Russian oil giant.

Global businesses from Europe to the U.S., including shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk, pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. and Russian oil company PAO Rosneft, reported significant cyberattacks Tuesday against their computer systems.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, John Fredriksen, the Norwegian majority owner of oil tanker line Frontline, said he was still seeking to acquire rival lines after a recent $765 million offer for rival DHT Holdings was rebuffed.

June 27, 2017 18:16 ET (22:16 GMT)