Consumer Companies Lower After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies declined after mixed data.

The Conference Board said Tuesday its index of U.S. consumer confidence rose to 118.9 from a revised 117.6 in May, arresting a two-month decline after hitting a record high in March.

The pace of home-price increases nationwide slowed in April, according to the S&P Case Shiller index.

Kohl's hired Supervalu Chief Operating Officer Bruce Besanko to serve as its next chief financial officer.

Nestle said it plans to launch a $20.8 billion share buyback, focus its capital spending on categories such as coffee and pet care, and look for consumer health-care acquisitions, in an apparent response to pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2017 18:10 ET (22:10 GMT)