Brazil Current Account Surplus Reaches $2.9 Billion in May

Brazil recorded a current-account surplus of $2.9 billion in May, up from $1.2 billion in April, the country's central bank said Tuesday.

The 12-month current-account deficit reached $18 billion in May, compared with $19.8 billion the month before, the bank said.

The 12-month current-account deficit was equal to 0.96% of gross domestic product, versus 1.06% of GDP reported for the previous month.

Net foreign direct investment reached $2.9 billion in May, compared with $5.6 billion in April. In the 12-month period through May, Brazil recorded $80.7 billion in FDI, down from $83.9 billion the month before, the bank said.

June 27, 2017 10:11 ET (14:11 GMT)