Advertising Firm WPP Hit By Global Cyber Attack

Advertising giant WPP PLC (WPP.LN) said Tuesday some of its information technology systems have been affected by a global cyber attack.

The London-listed company said in a brief stock exchange announcement that it is "assessing the situation and is taking appropriate measures."

Shares were recently down 16 pence, or 1%, at 1,638 pence, valuing the company at GBP20.85 billion ($26.63 billion).

June 27, 2017 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)