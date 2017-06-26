WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jun 26

MAY CLINCHES DEAL WITH NORTHERN IRISH PARTY TO SUPPORT MINORITY GOVERNMENT

Continue Reading Below

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May clinched a deal with a group of Northern Irish lawmakers that will keep her Conservative Party in government despite the loss of its Parliamentary majority in elections earlier this month.

LIU XIAOBO RELEASED FROM CHINESE PRISON FOLLOWING CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo has been released from prison early and is receiving treatment in a Chinese hospital after being diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer.

THAAD NOT ON CHOPPING BLOCK, SOUTH KOREAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS

South Korea's foreign minister struck a conciliatory tone regarding the controversial missile system, ahead of President Moon Jae-in's White House visit this week.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

BUNGLED ATTACKS, SMALL OPERATIONS SIGNAL NEW PHASE IN TERROR

Two fouled-up attacks in Europe in recent days signal a shift to a less organized strain of Islamist terror that involves a growing number of assailants determined to kill with any means at hand.

FREIGHTER CAPTAIN SAYS U.S. DESTROYER IGNORED WARNINGS

The captain of a cargo ship that hit a U.S. destroyer near Japan earlier this month has said in a report that the ship sent emergency warnings as the American vessel suddenly cut across its path, according to a person with direct knowledge of the testimony.

GERMANY WARNS TURKS ON SECURITY OFFICERS

Germany warned Turkey that members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail facing arrest warrants in the U.S. wouldn't be welcomed during next month's Group of 20 summit.

FUEL TRUCK EXPLODES IN PAKISTAN, KILLING MORE THAN 130 PEOPLE

At least 138 people were killed and nearly 150 others injured after gasoline spilling from an overturned fuel truck caught fire in central Pakistan on Sunday, officials said.

TRAWLING SCIENTISTS FIND A BETTER WAY TO REEL IN FISH POACHERS

Researchers in Australia and the U.S., backed by Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, are using satellites to fight illegal fishing-which causes billions of dollars a year in commercial losses and depletes global stocks.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2017 17:14 ET (21:14 GMT)