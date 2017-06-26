What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the US print edition of The Wall Street Journal (June 26, 2017).

Senate GOP leaders pushing for a health-care-bill vote this week faced objections from all corners of the party, especially over Medicaid and insurance regulations.

Two botched attacks in Europe signal that Islamist terror has entered a new phase that could spawn more "stray dog" assailants.

A Koch brothers network laid out its budget goals for the 2018 midterms at a retreat for top donors.

Indian leader Modi is set to meet with Trump, amid differences over immigration, trade and climate.

Nearly 100 people were missing after a deadly landslide in southwest China, the area of a 2008 quake.

Chinese prosecutors are seeking a prison term for an activist who has documented worker unrest.

Ohio state websites were hacked by a group showing a pro-Islamic State message.

Two suspected militants with possible Islamic State links attacked police in Indonesia, killing one officer.

The U.K. raised to 60 the number of residential towers failing fire-safety checks.

A fuel-truck fire in Pakistan killed at least 138 people and injured nearly 150.

