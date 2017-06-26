On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 26

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Jun 25, in percent. * denotes revision.

Continue Reading Below

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18

Continue Reading Below

Ark 3 3 7 7 20 20 62 62 8 8

Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 60 80 40 20

Colo 5 6 13 14 36 39 33 31 13 10

Idah 1 0 4 6 17 25 42 46 36 23

Ill 5 5 8 8 23 23 46 46 18 18

Ind 1 2 5 5 23 24 52 52 19 17

Kans 8 9 15 14 31 31 40 40 6 6

Mich 2 1 7 6 19 19 62 59 10 15

Mo 0 0 7 7 25 26 55 54 13 13

Mont 2 4 13 9 46 44 25 31 14 12

Nebr 3 3 13 10 36 36 42 41 6 10

NC 3 3 10 10 27 27 45 45 15 15

Ohio 0 0 3 2 15 15 65 65 17 18

Okla 2 2 6 6 45 45 44 44 3 3

Ore 5 3 6 8 8 13 50 51 31 25

SD 21 22 35 28 34 32 10 18 0 0

Texas 1 1 14 14 49 49 33 33 3 3

Wash 1 1 1 2 15 15 69 64 14 18

18-state

Avg 4 5 12 11 35 35 40 41 9 8

yr-ago 2 2 7 7 29 30 48 49 14 12

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

06/25 06/18 2016 Avg

Ark 98 88 94 86

Cali 25 5 86 77

Colo 1 0 2 12

Idah 0 0 0 0

Ill 78 65 71 47

Ind 35 23 31 30

Kans 48 22 53 47

Mich 0 0 0 1

Mo 76 52 77 55

Mont 0 0 0 0

Nebr 1 0 3 8

NC 83 64 78 76

Ohio 10 3 3 7

Okla 90 77 82 79

Ore 0 0 0 0

SD 0 0 0 0

Texas 87 74 76 73

Wash 0 0 1 0

18-state

Avg 41 28 42 39

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2017 16:21 ET (20:21 GMT)