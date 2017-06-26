USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 26

For the week ended Jun 25, in percent. * denotes revision.
Continue Reading Below
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Ark 3 3 7 7 20 20 62 62 8 8
Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 60 80 40 20
Colo 5 6 13 14 36 39 33 31 13 10
Idah 1 0 4 6 17 25 42 46 36 23
Ill 5 5 8 8 23 23 46 46 18 18
Ind 1 2 5 5 23 24 52 52 19 17
Kans 8 9 15 14 31 31 40 40 6 6
Mich 2 1 7 6 19 19 62 59 10 15
Mo 0 0 7 7 25 26 55 54 13 13
Mont 2 4 13 9 46 44 25 31 14 12
Nebr 3 3 13 10 36 36 42 41 6 10
NC 3 3 10 10 27 27 45 45 15 15
Ohio 0 0 3 2 15 15 65 65 17 18
Okla 2 2 6 6 45 45 44 44 3 3
Ore 5 3 6 8 8 13 50 51 31 25
SD 21 22 35 28 34 32 10 18 0 0
Texas 1 1 14 14 49 49 33 33 3 3
Wash 1 1 1 2 15 15 69 64 14 18
18-state
Avg 4 5 12 11 35 35 40 41 9 8
yr-ago 2 2 7 7 29 30 48 49 14 12
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
06/25 06/18 2016 Avg
Ark 98 88 94 86
Cali 25 5 86 77
Colo 1 0 2 12
Idah 0 0 0 0
Ill 78 65 71 47
Ind 35 23 31 30
Kans 48 22 53 47
Mich 0 0 0 1
Mo 76 52 77 55
Mont 0 0 0 0
Nebr 1 0 3 8
NC 83 64 78 76
Ohio 10 3 3 7
Okla 90 77 82 79
Ore 0 0 0 0
SD 0 0 0 0
Texas 87 74 76 73
Wash 0 0 1 0
18-state
Avg 41 28 42 39
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 26, 2017 16:21 ET (20:21 GMT)