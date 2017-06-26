On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Jun 26

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop

conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.

The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition

reports and weighted by state crop area.

(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.

TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)

in pct 06/25 06/18 06/11 6/26/16

v poor 2 2 1 1

poor 6 5 5 4

fair 26 26 28 23

good 56 57 57 60

exlnt 10 10 9 12

STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:

(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)

06/25 06/18 06/11 6/26/16

Ark 103 105 105 98

Ill 103 102 101 104

Ind 96 97 96 106

Iowa 105 105 104 106

Kans 103 102 100 98

Ky 106 106 105 107

La 105 108 107 106

Mich 103 105 104 100

Minn 107 107 107 107

Miss 104 103 105 104

Mo 102 101 101 98

Neb 102 103 105 107

NC 107 106 103 102

ND 94 97 97 105

Ohio 101 101 101 104

SD 88 93 92 105

Tenn 113 112 109 105

Wis 105 107 106 112

18-state

avg 102 102 102 105

Yr ago 105 105 105 NA

Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

