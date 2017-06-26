USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Jun 26

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
in pct 06/25 06/18 06/11 6/26/16
v poor 2 2 1 1
poor 6 5 5 4
fair 26 26 28 23
good 56 57 57 60
exlnt 10 10 9 12
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
06/25 06/18 06/11 6/26/16
Ark 103 105 105 98
Ill 103 102 101 104
Ind 96 97 96 106
Iowa 105 105 104 106
Kans 103 102 100 98
Ky 106 106 105 107
La 105 108 107 106
Mich 103 105 104 100
Minn 107 107 107 107
Miss 104 103 105 104
Mo 102 101 101 98
Neb 102 103 105 107
NC 107 106 103 102
ND 94 97 97 105
Ohio 101 101 101 104
SD 88 93 92 105
Tenn 113 112 109 105
Wis 105 107 106 112
18-state
avg 102 102 102 105
Yr ago 105 105 105 NA
