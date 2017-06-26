On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jun 26

For the week ended Jun 25, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18

Colo 0 0 6 3 11 14 68 71 15 12

Ill 2 2 7 8 29 31 51 46 11 13

Ind 5 5 13 14 36 36 40 40 6 5

Iowa 1 1 3 3 17 18 63 64 16 14

Kans 1 1 6 6 32 32 50 52 11 9

Ky 1 1 3 2 11 12 74 68 11 17

Mich 0 0 4 5 29 26 57 58 10 11

Minn 1 0 3 2 18 17 63 67 15 14

Mo 1 1 5 6 28 30 57 54 9 9

Nebr 1 1 5 3 20 18 62 66 12 12

NC 1 0 5 6 17 18 57 57 20 19

ND 3 2 10 8 31 29 53 56 3 5

Ohio 1 2 7 5 34 41 46 42 12 10

Pa 0 0 2 1 13 17 68 69 17 13

SD 7 4 13 13 34 34 43 46 3 3

Tenn 0 1 1 1 12 12 50 52 37 34

Texas 0 1 5 3 25 22 56 59 14 15

Wisc 2 1 5 5 24 23 50 54 19 17

18-state

avg 2 2 6 6 25 25 55 55 12 12

yr-ago 1 1 4 3 20 21 59 60 16 15

PROGRESS:

--Silking--

06/25 06/18 2016 Avg

Colo 0 (NA) 1 1

Ill 2 (NA) 3 6

Ind 2 (NA) 5 4

Iowa 0 (NA) 0 1

Kans 8 4 15 13

Ky 20 4 16 13

Mich 0 (NA) 0 0

Minn 0 (NA) 0 0

Mo 6 (NA) 18 14

Nebr 0 0 1 2

NC 60 35 53 55

ND 0 0 11 3

Ohio 1 (NA) 0 1

Pa 0 (NA) 0 1

SD 0 (NA) 0 0

Tenn 38 12 21 28

Tex 56 53 45 55

Wis 0 (NA) 0 0

18-state

avg 4 (NA) 5 5

