USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jun 26

For the week ended Jun 25, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18 06/25 06/18
Colo 0 0 6 3 11 14 68 71 15 12
Ill 2 2 7 8 29 31 51 46 11 13
Ind 5 5 13 14 36 36 40 40 6 5
Iowa 1 1 3 3 17 18 63 64 16 14
Kans 1 1 6 6 32 32 50 52 11 9
Ky 1 1 3 2 11 12 74 68 11 17
Mich 0 0 4 5 29 26 57 58 10 11
Minn 1 0 3 2 18 17 63 67 15 14
Mo 1 1 5 6 28 30 57 54 9 9
Nebr 1 1 5 3 20 18 62 66 12 12
NC 1 0 5 6 17 18 57 57 20 19
ND 3 2 10 8 31 29 53 56 3 5
Ohio 1 2 7 5 34 41 46 42 12 10
Pa 0 0 2 1 13 17 68 69 17 13
SD 7 4 13 13 34 34 43 46 3 3
Tenn 0 1 1 1 12 12 50 52 37 34
Texas 0 1 5 3 25 22 56 59 14 15
Wisc 2 1 5 5 24 23 50 54 19 17
18-state
avg 2 2 6 6 25 25 55 55 12 12
yr-ago 1 1 4 3 20 21 59 60 16 15
PROGRESS:
--Silking--
06/25 06/18 2016 Avg
Colo 0 (NA) 1 1
Ill 2 (NA) 3 6
Ind 2 (NA) 5 4
Iowa 0 (NA) 0 1
Kans 8 4 15 13
Ky 20 4 16 13
Mich 0 (NA) 0 0
Minn 0 (NA) 0 0
Mo 6 (NA) 18 14
Nebr 0 0 1 2
NC 60 35 53 55
ND 0 0 11 3
Ohio 1 (NA) 0 1
Pa 0 (NA) 0 1
SD 0 (NA) 0 0
Tenn 38 12 21 28
Tex 56 53 45 55
Wis 0 (NA) 0 0
18-state
avg 4 (NA) 5 5
