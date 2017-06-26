Total Reports Steam Issue, Flaring at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA reported a shortage in steam that led to emissions at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.
"A sudden thunderstorm caused a shortage in steam and as a result flaring occurred," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting the emissions happened late Sunday evening and lasted a couple hours.
"Operations immediately implemented emergency steam shedding in order to reduce and cease all flaring," it added.
The 225,000-barrel-a-day refinery lies east of Houston.
