Total Reports Steam Issue, Flaring at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA reported a shortage in steam that led to emissions at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

Continue Reading Below

"A sudden thunderstorm caused a shortage in steam and as a result flaring occurred," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting the emissions happened late Sunday evening and lasted a couple hours.

"Operations immediately implemented emergency steam shedding in order to reduce and cease all flaring," it added.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day refinery lies east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

June 26, 2017 19:16 ET (23:16 GMT)