S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures

2451.00 -- lifetime high

2442.13 -- second pivot point resistance

2437.80 -- previous day's high

2436.77 -- first pivot point resistance

2435.70 -- 9-day moving average

2434.90 -- previous day's close

2433.55 -- 4-day moving average

2431.57 -- 18-day moving average

2429.00 -- previous day's low

2427.77 -- first pivot point support

2424.13 -- second pivot point support

2412.00 -- previous month's high

2369.73 -- 100-day moving average

2350.00 -- previous month's low

1791.10 -- lifetime low

58.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23

64.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 22

59.57 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 21

61.84 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 20

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures

5907.50 -- lifetime high

5833.83 -- second pivot point resistance

5824.50 -- previous month's high

5815.50 -- previous day's high

5812.25 -- previous day's close

5809.42 -- first pivot point resistance

5795.92 -- 18-day moving average

5765.67 -- first pivot point support

5763.00 -- previous day's low

5753.58 -- 9-day moving average

5746.33 -- second pivot point support

5557.00 -- previous month's low

4599.00 -- lifetime low

56.34 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23

54.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 22

55.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 21

49.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 20

June 26, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)