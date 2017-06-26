S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures
Continue Reading Below
2451.00 -- lifetime high
2442.13 -- second pivot point resistance
2437.80 -- previous day's high
2436.77 -- first pivot point resistance
2435.70 -- 9-day moving average
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
2434.90 -- previous day's close
2433.55 -- 4-day moving average
2431.57 -- 18-day moving average
2429.00 -- previous day's low
2427.77 -- first pivot point support
2424.13 -- second pivot point support
2412.00 -- previous month's high
2369.73 -- 100-day moving average
2350.00 -- previous month's low
1791.10 -- lifetime low
58.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23
64.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 22
59.57 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 21
61.84 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 20
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures
5907.50 -- lifetime high
5833.83 -- second pivot point resistance
5824.50 -- previous month's high
5815.50 -- previous day's high
5812.25 -- previous day's close
5809.42 -- first pivot point resistance
5795.92 -- 18-day moving average
5765.67 -- first pivot point support
5763.00 -- previous day's low
5753.58 -- 9-day moving average
5746.33 -- second pivot point support
5557.00 -- previous month's low
4599.00 -- lifetime low
56.34 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 23
54.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 22
55.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 21
49.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 20
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 26, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)