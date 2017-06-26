Fed's Dudley: Easy Financial Conditions Can Make Policy More Aggressive

Continue Reading Below

New York Fed President William Dudley suggested the U.S. central bank may need to lift borrowing costs more aggressively if financial markets don't tighten enough in response to Fed interest-rate increases.

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Fall 1.1%

Demand for long-lasting factory goods declined in May for the second straight month, a possible sign of softness in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

Utilities Shares Boost S&P 500

Shares of utility companies and other dividend-paying stocks led the S&P 500 higher following tepid U.S. economic data. Technology stocks erased early gains.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Europe's Brexit Negotiator Urges U.K. to Show 'More Ambition' on EU Citizens' Rights

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator called on the U.K. to show "more ambition" in protecting the rights of EU citizens following the U.K.'s departure from the bloc after London laid out detailed proposals on the issue.

Why Italy's Bank Rescue Looks a Backward Step for Europe

A sweetheart deal to wind down two small banks raises wider questions about state support for lenders.

Fed's Williams: Rate Increases Needed to Keep Economy on Track

The main goal of monetary policy right now is "to keep the expansion going as long as possible," the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president said in the text of a speech to be delivered in Australia.

Ethereum Drops 24%, Bitcoin Loses, Too, Amid Cryptocurrency Selloff

Cryptocurrencies led by bitcoin and Ethereum were falling across the board on Monday as a massive run-up this spring has spurred some profit taking.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index Falls in May

Economic activity across the U.S. slowed in May, according to a report published Monday, as the nation's economy continues to grow but at a below-average rate.

Texas Manufacturing Activity Rises at Slower Rate in June

Manufacturing activity across Texas rose at a slower rate in June from the prior month, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

CoCo Bond Market Pulls Through Recent Setbacks

The market for a complex form of European bank debt has remained resilient despite two setbacks in the space of a month-a sign it may have finally come of age, some investors say.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2017 19:16 ET (23:16 GMT)