Fed's Powell: Regulations Must Protect Stability, Maximize Growth

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell identified postcrisis financial regulations that are ripe for reassessment in a speech in Salzburg, Austria.

Fed's Williams: Rate Increases Needed to Keep Economy on Track

The main goal of monetary policy right now is "to keep the expansion going as long as possible," the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president said in the text of a speech to be delivered in Australia.

BOJ Officials Seek Clear Communication on Policy Thinking

Some Bank of Japan officials called on the central bank to communicate clearly about its thinking on monetary policy, as speculation grows over whether and when it would tighten monetary policy, opinions submitted by board members earlier in June showed.

Italy Prepared to Spend Billions in Shutdown of Two Banks

Italy said it was prepared to spend as much as $19 billion as part of the shutdown of two regional banks, a deal that will transfer the lenders' best assets to the country's No. 2 bank.

Italian Bank Deal Raises Questions About Eurozone Rules

The decision over the weekend to spare two failed Italian lenders from the full force of new rule rules raises questions about the effectiveness of the banking union.

Daniel Loeb's Third Point Makes Its Largest-Ever Bet With Nestlé Stake

Billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund has taken a $3.5 billion stake in Nestlé SA, piling pressure on the world's largest packaged foods company to find ways to accelerate growth.

Ties Between Chinese Banks and Deal Makers Run Deep

Whether or not the ties between banks and companies like HNA amount to systemic risk, it's clear the relationships are complex

Bank for International Settlements Takes Aim at Protectionism

The BIS, a consortium of central banks, warned that rising protectionist sentiment and a retreat from global cooperation on economic matters would threaten the world economy.

When Everything Is Expensive, Not Investing Is a Great Option

In a world where many markets look expensive, putting cash to work is hard. Simply hanging on to more of it might be a good idea.

The $1.5 Trillion Business Tax Change Flying Under the Radar

House Republicans are proposing eliminating the deduction that companies get for interest they pay on debt, a move that would alter modern finance. Yet the plan has gotten relatively little public attention or lobbying pressure.

