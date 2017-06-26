Nestlé Unmoved by Demands From Activist Investor Third Point

Newly minted Nestlé Chief Executive Mark Schneider is facing the first big challenge of his short career in packaged foods.

With 54 Million to Go, This Airbag Recall Is Never Going To End

Japan's Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection and agreed to sell most of its business. But it could go on for years supplying parts for the tens of millions of its potentially deadly air bags that still need to be replaced.

Rio Tinto Rebuffs Glencore Again in Bidding for Australian Coal Assets

Glencore suffered another setback in the bidding for Australian coal mines, after the commodity giant's rival Rio Tinto said it would rather take a sweetened offer from a Chinese-owned company.

Google Could Be a Day Away From At Least $1 Billion EU Antitrust Fine

The European Union's antitrust watchdog will as soon as Tuesday hit Google with a fine of more than $1 billion and demand changes to the company's business practices, according to people familiar with the matter.

Credit Suisse Denies Charging Excessive Fees in Mozambique Loan Scandal

The Swiss lender says audit by the risk management firm Kroll Inc. is 'incorrect and misleading.'

In Unilever's Radical Hiring Experiment, Resumes Are Out, Algorithms Are In

To diversify its candidate pool, Unilever has ditched resumes and traditional campus recruiting. Its new process relies on algorithms to sort candidates and targets young potential hires where they spend much of their time: their smartphones.

Martin Marietta to Buy Bluegrass Materials for $1.63 Billion

Martin Marietta Materials said it has agreed to buy Bluegrass Materials for $1.63 billion in cash, in an effort to expand its southeastern U.S. footprint and product range.

Amazon's Grocery Ambitions Spell Trouble for Food Brands

Amazon's deeper push into the grocery business threatens to further pinch packaged-food companies already coping with slowing sales.

China's Best Logistics Files for U.S. IPO

A Chinese logistics company backed by technology giants Alibaba Group Holding and Foxconn Technology Group filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., according to securities filings.

Takata Counting on Car Maker Support to Save Its Business

Takata says it will finalize its U.S. bankruptcy survival agreement in less than a month, gathering signatures from major car makers on a pact that pledges support for the effort to save its automotive-parts business.

