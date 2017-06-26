Sprint Enters Into Exclusive Talks With Charter, Comcast on Wireless Deal

Sprint has entered into exclusive talks with Charter Communications and Comcast as the cable companies explore a deal that could bolster their plans to offer wireless service, according to people familiar with the matter.

General Motors Lowers Outlook for Industry Vehicle Sales

General Motors Co. expects industry vehicle sales to fall short of its original forecast for the year, the latest sign of a slowdown in the U.S. auto market after a record run.

Shkreli Trial Off to Slow Start as Prospective Jurors Show Animus

Jury selection for Martin Shkreli's trial in Brooklyn federal court moved slowly as many prospective jurors balked at the expected four- to six-week commitment, and at least two dozen others were cut after expressing a strong animus toward the former pharmaceutical executive.

Citi Taps Former Senior J.P. Morgan Banker for Advisory Role

Citigroup has hired Karl-Georg Altenburg, a high-profile former J.P. Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank investment banker as a senior adviser.

Amtrak Names Former Delta Chief as Railroad CEO

Amtrak named former Delta Air Lines chief executive Richard Anderson as the new president and CEO of the national passenger railroad, which is grappling with a backlog of repairs even as ridership continues to grow.

Alphabet's Waymo Hires Avis to Service its Driverless Cars

Google parent Alphabet is hiring rental-car firm Avis Budget Group to store and service its self-driving cars in a deal that shows Alphabet's vision of a network of driverless taxis is getting closer to reality.

Anthem Says Senate Health Bill Will Bolster Individual Insurance Market

Anthem Inc. said it believes that the Senate Republicans' health bill will bolster the individual insurance market, an endorsement for the legislation as many other insurers have suggested it could undermine the marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act.

BMW Commits to New Jobs at U.S. Factory

BMW is the latest auto maker to commit to new jobs at a U.S. factory following criticism from President Donald Trump, saying Monday it will create 1,000 American jobs through 2021

Nestlé Unmoved by Demands From Activist Investor Third Point

Newly minted Nestlé Chief Executive Mark Schneider is facing the first big challenge of his short career in packaged foods.

With 54 Million to Go, This Airbag Recall Is Never Going To End

Japan's Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection and agreed to sell most of its business. But it could go on for years supplying parts for the tens of millions of its potentially deadly air bags that still need to be replaced.

