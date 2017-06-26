Materials Up as Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities producers rose as the dollar weakened against other currencies in the wake of weak manufacturing data. The surprisingly weak data prompted bets that the Federal Reserve would postpone rate increases, which would likely buoy the rate-sensitive materials sector.

Gold prices slid near the open after an unusually large sell order in futures markets.

Martin Marietta Materials agreed to buy closely held aggregates company Bluegrass Materials for $1.63 billion in cash, in an effort to expand its southeastern U.S. footprint. Aggregates, one of Martin Marietta's main existing product lines, are the quarried stone used in road construction and other applications.

June 26, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)