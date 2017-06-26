Industrials Flat After Durable-Goods Orders -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies were more or less flat after a weak reading of factory activity. Orders for durable goods -- products designed to last at least three years, such as jet planes and industrial robots -- decreased 1.1% from April to a seasonally adjusted $228.18 billion in May, the Commerce Department said.

Arconic, the maker of aluminum panels used in aerospace, auto-making and other industries, said it would stop selling the "cladding" used on the Grenfell Tower apartment building in London. Arconic cited "inconsistency" in building codes around the world, addressing the controversy in the wake of a blaze that killed 79 people.

June 26, 2017 16:21 ET (20:21 GMT)