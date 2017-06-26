Consumer Companies Up as Loeb Invests in Nestle - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as one big investor identified an opportunity in the food-processing industry.

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Nestle rallied after Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund disclosed a $3.5 billion stake in the food processor, demanding a raft of changes it said would boost margins and shares, including the divestment of a long-held stake in cosmetics company L'Oreal.

Nestle responded to say it would maintain an "open dialogue with all our shareholders" but remained "committed to executing our strategy and creating long-term shareholder value."

(-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2017 16:26 ET (20:26 GMT)