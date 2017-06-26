China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, June 26 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 505,312 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 12,510 12,805 12,510 12,635 12,460 175 18 106
Aug-17 12,680 12,680 12,500 12,625 12,510 115 68 94
Sep-17 12,710 12,820 12,530 12,685 12,575 110 452,040 438,752
Oct-17 12,715 12,975 12,710 12,785 12,625 160 36 158
Nov-17 12,795 12,860 12,660 12,785 12,700 85 774 4,184
Jan-18 14,720 14,850 14,605 14,745 14,635 110 52,004 73,790
Mar-18 14,940 15,000 14,830 14,910 14,880 30 8 104
Apr-18 - - - 14,795 14,795 0 0 48
May-18 14,995 15,065 14,850 14,975 14,845 130 362 1,756
Jun-18 14,940 14,940 14,940 14,940 14,880 60 2 10
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
June 26, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)