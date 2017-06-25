Troubled Air-Bag Maker Takata Files for Bankruptcy

Takata filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and the U.S. and said it would sell most of its operations to a rival, nearly nine years after it began a global recall of rupture-prone automotive air bags.

Dan Loeb's Third Point Makes Its Largest-Ever Bet With Nestlé Stake

Billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund has taken a $3.5 billion stake in Nestlé SA, piling pressure on the world's largest packaged foods company to find ways to accelerate growth.

Italy Prepared to Spend Billions in Shutdown of Two Banks

Italy said it was prepared to spend as much as EUR17 billion ($19 billion) as part of the shutdown of two regional banks, a deal that will transfer the lenders' best assets to the country's No. 2 bank.

Hollywood's Biggest Misses Are Hits Overseas

American moviegoers are losing interest in some of Hollywood's biggest franchises, depriving studios of their most profitable ticket sales even as international audiences in some foreign markets keep showing up.

Henry Cai's AGIC Capital to Buy Pharma Firm in First U.S. Push

A Hong Kong-based private-equity fund co-founded by one of China's best-known investment bankers is making its first acquisition in the U.S., in a deal that shows China's continued appetite for overseas deals despite recent hurdles.

SpaceX Executes Back-to-Back Launches in Roughly 48 Hours

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Sunday successfully executed the second of two unmanned missions within a roughly 48-hour period in a high-water mark for the company's operational prowess.

Facebook Is Going Hollywood, Seeking Scripted TV Programming

Facebook is talking to Hollywood studios and agencies about producing TV-quality shows with an eye toward launching original programming by late summer, people familiar with the matter said.

Fiat Chrysler's Green Autos Have a Problem: They're Not for Sale

The auto maker suspended production of its well-regarded Pacifica hybrid minivan in recent weeks and has recalled it, leaving customers and dealers disappointed.

Google's 'Trust Us' Approach Doesn't Satisfy Pay Gap Skeptics

Google, which has long portrayed itself as one of the world's best workplaces, is facing government accusations that it underpays women and resisting pressure to turn over salary data to disprove them.

Leaderless Uber Scrambles to Prevent Employee Exodus

Uber's senior managers have been urging its more than 15,000 employees to stick around and see how the embattled company reinvents itself after the ouster of its CEO.

