What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the US print edition of The Wall Street Journal (June 24, 2017).

A fifth GOP senator said he couldn't support the Senate bill to overhaul the nation's health-care system, putting GOP leaders in an increasingly shaky spot as they seek a vote next week.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab states boycotting Qatar have issued a list of demands to end the worst regional diplomatic crisis in years.

The State Department will eliminate the post of special envoy on Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Justice Department is quietly exploring new legal theories to take on so-called sanctuary cities in court.

May received a lukewarm response to her proposal on the post-Brexit rights of EU citizens in the U.K.

A second mistrial was declared in an ex-police officer's fatal shooting of a black motorist in Cincinnati.

North Korea lashed out at the U.S. over criticism of its treatment of Warmbier, calling it a "smear campaign."

A Supreme Court ruling fortified environmental land-use regulations against legal challenges.

