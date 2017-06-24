What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the US print edition of The Wall Street Journal (June 24, 2017).

Uber's senior managers have been urging its more than 15,000 employees to stick around and see how the firm reinvents itself after Kalanick's departure.

Google said its computers will soon stop reading the emails of its Gmail users to personalize their ads.

Barely a week after raising rates for the second time this year, Fed officials are increasingly divided on the timing of their next move.

Harley-Davidson is in talks to buy Ducati from VW in a deal that could bring together two storied motorcycle names.

New-home sales rose in May and prices hit a record, evidence of strong demand and tight inventories.

The ECB asked for more powers to supervise euro-denominated clearing, one year after the Brexit vote.

The S&P 500 climbedFriday and gained for a second straight week, as a rise in health-care stocks offset a drop in energy shares.

