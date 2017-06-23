WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jun 23

ARAB STATES DEMAND QATAR CLOSE AL JAZEERA, SHUTTER TURKISH BASE

Saudi Arabia and other Arab states have called on Qatar to shut down state broadcaster Al Jazeera and close a Turkish military base in the Persian Gulf state, according to a draft list of demands offered up to end a diplomatic spat.

MAY'S OFFER ON CITIZENS' RIGHTS DRAWS TEPID EU REACTION

British Prime Minister Theresa May got a lukewarm response to her proposal on the post-Brexit rights of EU citizens in the U.K., with both sides acknowledging that significant differences will need ironing out.

U.K. POLICE SAY GRENFELL TOWER CLADDING FAILS FIRE TESTS

Police are considering a range of potential charges, including manslaughter, in connection with the Grenfell Tower fire in London that killed at least 79 people.

'THE LAST BATTLE FOR DEMOCRACY IN VENEZUELA'

Under Nicolás Maduro, a country that had been one of Latin America's wealthiest is having its democratic institutions shredded amid rising poverty and corruption.

VENEZUELANS RISK THEIR LIVES IN SEA TRIPS TO FEED FAMILIES

As the country's economy crumbles, desperate residents are undertaking risky sea passages to barter for goods in Trinidad, and the outcomes are sometimes tragic.

STATE DEPARTMENT TO CUT AFGHANISTAN, PAKISTAN SPECIAL ENVOY

The U.S. will eliminate the post of special envoy on Afghanistan and Pakistan, leaving the Trump administration without a policy point person, current and former U.S. officials said.

INDIA SHOOTS FOR THE MOON, CHASING INFLUENCE CLOSER TO HOME

India is going up against China in a new Asian space race, trying to tighten its control of regional skies and alliances by leveraging its ability to send satellites into orbit inexpensively.

NORTH KOREA CALLS U.S. FUROR OVER WARMBIER A 'SMEAR CAMPAIGN'

North Korea lashed out at the U.S. over criticisms of the treatment of Otto Warmbier, who died after his return home in a coma, in a sharply worded statement that is likely to further inflame tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.

