What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the US print edition of The Wall Street Journal (June 23, 2017).

Senate GOP leaders released a health overhaul that would undo major parts of the ACA and transform a large part of the health-care system.

House Republicans are struggling to agree on a budget plan as they debate more military spending.

Trump said that he doesn't have recordings of his conversations with former FBI chief Comey.

Trump's approval rating remains stable after one of the rockiest months of his presidency, a poll found.

A Supreme Court ruling tightened the standards for stripping an immigrant of citizenship.

U.K. leader May outlined an offer to EU counterparts on the rights of EU citizens in Britain following Brexit.

Migrants are returning to the French port city of Calais as they try to enter Britain.

EU leaders backed a new defense cooperation plan that could lead to more effective military spending.

A car bomb killed 34 people in Afghanistan's Helmand province, where the Taliban have expanded control.

Southeast Asian nations pushed for counterterrorism coordination as Philippine troops fought militants.

The U.S. accused a former government employee of espionage for allegedly passing information to China.

Yellowstone grizzly bears will come off the endangered list, the government said.

