What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the US print edition of The Wall Street Journal (June 23, 2017).

Big U.S. banks survived the first round of the Fed's "stress tests," an outcome that could bolster the industry's case for cutting back regulations.

Qatar Airways said it aims to buy a significant stake in American Airlines, a brash bid by the Mideast carrier to push into the U.S.

China's banking regulator is conducting a sweeping check on the borrowings of some of the country's top overseas deal makers.

Buffett's rescue of Home Capital is his latest move to secure generous returns from backing businesses that other investors are fleeing.

Foxconn is looking at seven U.S. states for a site to make flat-panel screens and related equipment.

Lyft's market share has grown amid turmoil at rival Uber, but its founders have cautioned staff not to gloat.

The USDA suspended imports of fresh beef from Brazil, citing recurring safety concerns.

Altice USA shares rose 9% in their market debut after one of the biggest U.S. IPOs of the year.

Health-care stocks jumped in muted U.S. trading. The Dow eased 12.74 points to 21397.29.

Trump told tech and telecom executives that the government will tackle restrictive regulations.

Boeing beat Airbus in Paris Air Show orders, fueled by its launch of a new narrow-body jet.

