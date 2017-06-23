On Our Radar

Steady GDP, Slowing Personal Spending Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Monday 0830 Durable Goods Orders May -0.4% (13) -0.8%*

1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A 17.2

Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case Shiller 20-City Apr +6.0% (5) +5.9%

HPI (Y/Y)

1000 Consumer Confidence Jun 116.0 (12) 117.9

1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A 1

Wednesday 1000 Pending Home Sales May +0.5% (5) -1.3%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 24 240K (9) 241K

0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) Q1 +1.2% (13) +1.2%**

0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) Q1 +2.2% (6) +2.2%

Friday 0830 Personal Income May +0.3% (14) +0.4%

0830 Consumer Spending May +0.1% (14) +0.4%

0830 Core PCE Prices May +0.1% (13) +0.2%

0945 Chicago PMI Jun 58.0 (7) 59.4

1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 94.3 (9) 94.5***

(Final)

*Revised Figure

**Q1 2nd Reading

***June Preliminary Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

