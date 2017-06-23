Global Shares Pause Ahead of Economic Data

Global stocks were little moved Friday ahead of fresh readings on the eurozone and U.S. economies, while the British pound inched higher on the first anniversary of the U.K.'s vote to leave the European Union.

Eurozone Economy Slows, Remains in Rude Health

The eurozone's economy slowed slightly in June, but still had its strongest quarter in more than six years, according to a survey of activity in the manufacturing and services sectors.

Brexit's Impact on Markets: One Year Later

Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union on June 23 last year shook financial markets, sending the pound down more than 11% against the dollar in one day and causing local shares to tumble. Here's how U.K. markets stand one year later.

One Year On, Pound Can't Shake Brexit Blues

Political anxiety has dragged on the British pound in the year since the Brexit vote. But now a shaken power structure in Westminster and a central bank divided by economic cross currents have investors debating whether the beleaguered currency has further to fall.

Brexit One Year Later: Markets Might Get It Wrong Again

The Brexit vote sank the pound but bouyed the FTSE 100. That relationship might be changing.

U.K.'s Euro Clearing Business at Risk as ECB Requests More Powers

The European Central Bank requested greater powers to supervise euro-denominated clearing, stepping up a tug of war between European Union authorities and Britain over the future of the lucrative business line after Brexit.

Oil Prices Come Off Recent Lows

Oil prices edged up but remained in bear market territory on lingering concerns about a global supply glut.

Fed's Stress Tests Bolster Case for Easing Bank Rules

The outcome gives ammunition to the Trump administration and congressional Republicans who see some of the rules put in place after the financial crisis as excessive.

Banks Pick New Reference Rate to Replace U.S. Dollar Libor

Efforts to replace Libor with a credible alternative have taken another step forward after 15 banks voted for a replacement of the U.S. dollar London interbank offered rate.

Consumer Bureau Criticized by Fellow Bank Regulator

Bank regulators rarely take public shots at each other, but the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau came under fire by an official who told senators the CFPB was doing a bad job of overseeing midsize banks, instead focusing on big banks, and should be stripped of its powers to supervise banks altogether.

