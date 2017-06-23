Brexit's Impact on Markets: One Year Later

Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union on June 23 last year shook financial markets, sending the pound down more than 11% against the dollar in one day and causing local shares to tumble. Here's how U.K. markets stand one year later.

One Year On, Pound Can't Shake Brexit Blues

Political anxiety has dragged on the British pound in the year since the Brexit vote. But now a shaken power structure in Westminster and a central bank divided by economic cross currents have investors debating whether the beleaguered currency has further to fall.

Fed's Stress Tests Bolster Case for Easing Bank Rules

The outcome gives ammunition to the Trump administration and congressional Republicans who see some of the rules put in place after the financial crisis as excessive.

China's Debt Crackdown Could Get Out of Hand

High flying Anbang and HNA are the latest victims of a broad crackdown on risk in China. The well-worn thesis that China would have a boring year ahead of its leadership summit has proven false.

Banks Pick New Reference Rate to Replace U.S. Dollar Libor

Efforts to replace Libor with a credible alternative have taken another step forward after 15 banks voted for a replacement of the U.S. dollar London interbank offered rate.

Warren Buffett Rescues Canada's Home Capital

Warren Buffett's rescue of struggling Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group is his latest move to secure generous returns in exchange for backing businesses that other investors are fleeing.

U.S. Regulators Propose a Lighter Touch for Banking Oversight

Banks would see an easing of trading restrictions, more transparency in stress tests and less burdensome capital requirements under rollbacks proposed by policy makers to Senate lawmakers Thursday.

Consumer Bureau Criticized by Fellow Bank Regulator

Bank regulators rarely take public shots at each other, but the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau came under fire by an official who told senators the CFPB was doing a bad job of overseeing midsize banks, instead focusing on big banks, and should be stripped of its powers to supervise banks altogether.

CFTC's Giancarlo Sails Through Confirmation Hearing

The nominee to serve as the top U.S. derivatives regulator breezed through his confirmation hearing Thursday, presenting himself as a nonideological deal maker who would focus on upgrading his agency's capabilities to regulate and monitor increasingly complex markets.

Warren Buffett Wants You: To Buy Israel Bonds

Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway chairman, hosted a lunch and dinner in New York last week to encourage investments in Israeli bonds.

