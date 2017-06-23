Oil Prices Up as Bigger Producers Stick to Cuts

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices ticked higher amid signs that big producers are abiding by their deal to limit output and weather-related output challenges in the U.S.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Climbs by 11, But Gas Rigs Fall

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 11 in the past week to 758, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Saudi Security Forces Foil Terrorist Attack in Mecca; One Dead

Saudi Arabian security forces foiled a terrorist attack that was targeting the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca. A man, who was planning attacks in the kingdom, blew himself up in the middle of clashes.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

'The Last Battle for Democracy in Venezuela'

Under Nicolás Maduro, a country that had been one of Latin America's wealthiest is having its democratic institutions shredded amid rising poverty and corruption.

Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown Refinery

Exxon Mobil's Baytown, Texas, refinery reported emissions Friday caused by a hole in a pipe, and said production is slightly affected.

Glencore Raises Offer for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal Assets

Glencore said it has submitted a sweetened all-cash offer of $2.68 billion for Rio Tinto's Australian coal assets, days after its previous attempt to scotch an acquisition from a Chinese suitor was rejected.

Shareholders Win Time to Scrutinize Tidewater Restructuring

Judge approves confirmation hearing delay for equity, creditor committee evaluation

Trump's Steel-Tariff Threat Faces Resistance From Lawmakers

Senior lawmakers in both parties are resisting the Trump administration's moves toward imposing steel tariffs on national-security grounds, worried that other countries could use the same argument to block exports from their states.

Arab States Demand Qatar Close Al Jazeera, Shutter Turkish Base

Saudi Arabia and other Arab states have called on Qatar to shut down state broadcaster Al Jazeera and close a Turkish military base in the Persian Gulf state, according to a draft list of demands offered up to end a diplomatic spat.

Soft Oil Prices Aren't Smacking Junk Bonds, for Now

A confluence of market signals show big differences between now and three years ago, when crude's spectacular plunge wreaked havoc on a junk bond market heavily populated by energy borrowers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2017 16:16 ET (20:16 GMT)