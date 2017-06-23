Oil Prices Edge Up as Big Producers Stick to Cuts

Oil prices ticked higher amid signs that big producers are abiding by their deal to limit output and weather-related output challenges in the U.S.

China's May Crude Imports Hits Second Highest on Record

China's crude-oil imports rose to their second-highest level in May as refineries there were eager to capitalize on still-healthy refining margins amid low crude prices.

Glencore Raises Offer for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal Assets

Glencore said it has submitted a sweetened all-cash offer of $2.68 billion for Rio Tinto's Australian coal assets, days after its previous attempt to scotch an acquisition from a Chinese suitor was rejected.

Saudis Boxed In by Low Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia is searching for ways to shake crude-oil prices out of a slump that threatens its new crown prince's economic-transformation plan, Persian Gulf oil officials say, but the kingdom has few good options.

For Energy's High-Yield Investors, Sentiment Sours

The market for energy company bonds has declined this month along with crude oil, a development that could make it more expensive for firms to borrow in the future.

Natural Gas Prices Inch Up After Big Fall

Natural-gas prices ended near flat, with a push from bargain buyers almost completely canceled out by concerns about mild weather and oversupply.

Prince's Elevation Means a More Activist Saudi Arabia

Brace for more turbulence. Mohammed bin Salman was appointed on Wednesday as the kingdom's crown prince, and power-for all practical purposes-is now in the hands of a young generation of princes determined to show the Middle East who's the boss.

The Saudi Shake-Up Has One Goal: Drag the Country Into Modern Era

The elevation of Mohammed bin Salman is a bet he can pull off a radical financial and economic transformation.

Former SunEdison Executives Fight to Keep Whistleblower Suits Alive

They object to a key settlement that aims to extinguish claims against the company, its affiliates and other former leaders.

Trump Suggests Solar Panels to Save Money on Border Wall

President Trump said he wanted to install solar panels on his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, telling a crowd at a campaign-style rally that the proposal would save money.

